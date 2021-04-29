Your Two Cents for April 29

A city parking manager is going to make $61,000 to $89,000? How about we just make parking free and save everyone money?

It astonishes me that in a nation where society is being destroyed by drugs, South Dakota would pass laws to introduce yet another mind-altering substance into their bodies. The unintended consequences and social ills will be felt for generations to come.

I agree with Mr. Bush that body camera video should be public record and available to the public/media. However, for video to be truly transparent, law enforcement must eliminate policies that allow officers the discretion to mute their microphones.

If men and women were required to go to an academy to receive an education in law enforcement, we wouldn't have so many of the issues we have now. Most departments require minimal training before their employees are in a position to hurt the public should they fly off the handle or get twitchy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0