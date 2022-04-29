Your Two Cents for April 29

Since the candidates for sheriff are elected, not appointed, it would be nice to have them participate in an open debate on the issues.

The Journal's Editorial Board said they "look forward to the day when people with a right to free speech don’t use that right to express or condone racism." The same should be said for some people who submit their Two Cents to this column.

Racism will continue to be an issue in Rapid City as long as far-right people and groups in the city proudly support it.

Kudos to the construction workers who are working on our roads and bridges. We don’t enjoy the process much, but we sure appreciate the improved roads and safer bridges when they’re done. Thank you for working in all kinds of weather to make our roads better and safer.

The 270,000+ members of the American Medical Association (medical doctors) and 47 state medical associations, do not support “medical” cannabis. As degreed scientists, they know the research is not there to prove it is effective for the ailments those who expect to make huge profits promote.

