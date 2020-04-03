Your Two Cents for April 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bravo to Ms. Lalonde for her comments and to the RC Journal for printing them. Time to stop pointing fingers and start supporting and taking care of each other.

Thank you to Mayor Allender for picking up where many have passed the buck. These decisions aren’t easy or lightly considered and I see you’re doing the best you can with such broad and vague direction.

Thank you to the Trinity Lutheran Church for the caravan of cars that drove by our house with "Miss You" signs and honking their horns. It was a very heart-warming gesture and brought tears to our eyes.

COVID-19 deaths are compiled from the people diagnosed with it who have died, not just any random deaths. How about the deaths because of it — people who can't get the care or the ventilator for an unrelated illness, who lose the lottery for who gets equipment, who don't seek medical care for an unrelated illness because doctors are not available?

Ordering businesses to close is actually unconstitutional.

S.D. is now the most at-risk state due to slow-walking closure of non-critical business.

