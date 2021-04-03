Your Two Cents for April 3

I never thought I would say this, but I agree with Lil Nas. Perhaps the governor should focus on her job and not worry about the marketing of shoes.

In response to the individual who said I should buy a house with taxes I can afford, I did. But when they increased over 80% in the last 30 years, my salary didn’t keep up. Not complaining, just explaining.

Without assigning any political significance, maybe it's a good year to skip the fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Any infrastructure bill should be for the benefit of all Americans. Interstate highways and bridges. Housing and pipes are the responsibility of state and city governments. We cannot borrow our way to prosperity. Our taxes are going sky high and our standard of living is going to be lower.

You can’t change history, it is history, it happened. Much of history is not very pretty, but it was then and we should learn from it, not condemn it and not repeat it.

This is an example why you don't allow fires in the forest, especially fireworks.

