Your Two Cents for April 30

I'm not sure why there has to be controversy about legalizing marijuana. It's harmless and the voters want it. Regulating it is just another money grab from the legislature. Have some faith in the people of South Dakota.

I bet if the U.S. government would have offered the COVID relief money to all taxpayers only after completion of shots we would have full compliance and be back to normal.

What a breath of fresh air — a chief executive that is boring as heck but is upbeat, has a plan, speaks the truth and doesn't degrade people with name calling.

So Biden thinks a kid flipping burgers deserves $15/hour ($2,400 month). So why isn’t that the minimum Social Security payment?

The design of the public school educational experience, learning environment and academic outcomes should be consistent across the spectrum, regardless of race, culture, or gender. It’s when the liberals engineer exceptions and special conditions for one group over another, that only makes things worse. Unique options should be provided by the private sector, not the public

