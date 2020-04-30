Your Two Cents for April 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To me the "back to normal" plan sounds like a way to blame people for what happens to them whether they stay at home or return to work. It may be "freedom," but it’s not "leadership."

If the city doesn’t fix the Parkview road that runs between Minnesota and Fairmont there’s going to be a lot of sinkholes or other tragedies. There are so many potholes on that stretch of lane that its unbelievable.

My life is worth more than a fistful of dollars, at least to me. You can reopen but you can't force me to visit your business. If you want my business, advertise what steps you are taking to minimize the virus risk.

I am ready to cautiously go back to work and get the economy going again. If you are not and would rather stay home then you should be willing to forego any more government handouts.

How can we expect the public to adhere to mask rules when the vice president didn't wear one in Mayo. It's too bad they let him in.

I wish makers of medical masks would print a smile on them. Patients might feel more comfortable if they see a smile.

