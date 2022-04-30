Your Two Cents for April 30

As a traditional conservative, I am appalled by the far-right fringe of the party dominating the conversation locally. It's time for the local Republican party to correct the direction we're heading. Otherwise, we're in trouble.

Taffy Howard consistently ranks at the very bottom of the Elevate Rapid City Pro-Business Legislative Scorecard. Not exactly a sterling endorsement for a would-be U.S. Representative.

Thank you to the Journal for continuing to write about racism in Rapid City and the problems it causes. As a community, we have a long way to go.

Whoever and anybody can do all the studies they want to on medical marijuana and their opinion is their opinion. My opinion is the plant is a lifesaver for several ailments that are 100 times better and safer than any prescribed drug produced in a chemical laboratory.

First of all, I want to thank Bill Casper for Rapid City’s Banner Project. Now, a lot of people want to jump in on that project. Do not ruin it and start allowing any group to start advertising.

