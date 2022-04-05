 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 5

Two Cents

For Dusty Johnson to continuously spiel he works for South Dakotans then to vote down the “no-brainer bill” to cap the insulin price was a slap in our face. You, sir, can not put a spin on that action that only says you are in the pocket of big pharma.

Fact check, there are no gold mines along Rapid Creek. The real danger to Rapid Creek is actually the city, which has received fines for surface water violations.

Senator Mike Rounds said he wasn't trying "to stump " judge Ketanji Jackson with legal questions in his interview with her. As a non-lawyer and former insurance salesman with only an in-state college bachelor's degree, there wasn't much chance of that ever happening had he tried.  

We have children in South Dakota who go hungry. What are our US Senators and Representative doing to retain this federal program? Have they lost sight of their constituents?

