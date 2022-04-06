 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 6

Two Cents

Last year, on April 5, 2021, the City’s Remote Yard Waste sites collected "Tons of material on opening day”, 46.98 tons to be exact. This year, they will collect “zero” at those sites. Know why? They aren’t open for another full month. Oh, and we are now paying $5/month more for garbage services this year.

An in-state college degree takes a backseat to no college. Thinking otherwise makes you an elitist, my friend.

Mr. Thune and Mr. Rounds, you both missed an amazing opportunity to vote for the next Supreme Court justice. Yet you live in a state that has an attorney general who breaks the law of the road constantly and flashes his badge. Let’s see. Which person do I want judging me?

This guy is supposed to be our top law enforcement prosecutor? Col. Ravnsborg should explain how Joseph Boever’s glasses were found inside his car. Deer don’t wear glasses.

Just remember, when the next pedestrian is hit by a car and there will be one, you can just claim you thought it was "a deer." Shame on the Republican Attorney General and shame on the Republicans who voted not to impeach. 

