Your Two Cents for April 7

Two Cents

As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pay. It's heartbreaking to think I could lose my home because I'm being gouged to death by government. What happened to the legislature's supposed proposal to help people in my situation?

Just think how much money we'll save by not having to pay for legislative sessions or legislators since Gov. Noem can just sign executive orders to get what they won't give her.

Ravnsborg should act like a man and take responsibility for his actions instead of lying. He was driving the car, not paying attention, hit and killed a man.

All of the law enforcement officers who failed to cite Jason Ravnsborg for his numerous traffic violations share responsibility for Joseph Boever's death.

Notified today that my "Officer and a Gentleman" tickets for the balcony need to be changed. So, crappier seats. Why? Not enough sales? Poor Customer service. Also had tickets to Pitbull. Not impressed.

