Your Two Cents for April 7

If they plan on fabricating extra hospital space it would make sense to use the top of the hospital's new parking structure wouldn't it? Its level, has drainage and you have to admit it can't get any closer than that.

Well, the governor just canceled school the rest of the year. I'm proud to say I didn't vote for someone that idiotic!

Governor Noem — has the exponential spread of COVID-19 over these last few days, in South Dakota alone, sunk in yet? You tell us it's not legal for you to order a statewide “stay home” order yet you keep issuing “executive orders”.

Offices are closed to renew vehicle tags, the county should do away with fees for paying through the mail with a check or money order, if not I will take the citation for expired tags and plead not guilty when I am summoned to court. The government wants everyone to do their part, how about the government do away with nuisance fees for the time being.

Religious leaders who encourage their followers to violate stay-at-home orders seem to be more interested in passing the collection plate than saving lives.

