Your Two Cents for April 8

Do we have twice as many butts in Rapid City now than three months ago? Or are some hoarding toilet paper so others need to use wipes and paper towels which they cannot put in the sewer system. Think about your neighbors and not just about yourselves.

The coronavirus has not exploded across South Dakota. In my opinion, this is because the governor’s and city's restrictions are working.

It was not idiotic of Gov. Noem to cancel school for the rest of spring. It would have been idiotic for her not to. We are fortunate not to live in a densely populated state, so let’s all do what's smart and stop convening in groups.

What? The governor can set up an expensive plan for advertising meth but has no authority to declare a state of emergency and issue a stay-at-home order. We are one of seven states that are free range.

Our home-grown people are sought across the country. They are intelligent, hardworking individuals who value family and community. So why wasn’t a locally grown communications director chosen for our state?

