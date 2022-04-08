 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for April 8

With thousands more people coming to the Black Hills, the quality of our life is dwindling every single day. Why is it that our leaders think development and growth are a good thing? We are destroying this area.

Just wait for all these new people moving to Rapid City to experience the street conditions, their property taxes, and the low wages to go with rent that isn’t affordable.

Summerset doesn’t need to double or triple in size. The city can’t enforce or protect now.

Thank you to our legislature and governor for keeping the gas tax at 30 cents a gallon. You could have applied the surplus to give us a break on the price of gas, but decided to support the green new deal and keep prices high.

Our governor is returning more federal COVID funds because proud South Dakotans don't want hand-outs, yet we won't see her siblings return the massive amounts they grabbed. Kristi hates socialism, except when she and her family are beneficiaries.

I wonder when I get stopped by the policeman for speeding If I will get just a warning. I will show my license and tell them I am a taxpayer in South Dakota. 

