Your Two Cents for April 9

If the state Legislature cares at all about the citizens of South Dakota then they should work to clear the way for accessible mail-in ballots for all. Other states have figured this process out and now is the time to get it done.

Kudos to Kristi Noem for reaffirming that South Dakotans soundly reject waiting in fear for some ruling class “better” to give us permission to live again.

With the COVID-19 pandemic expected to peak here around the June/July timeline, we should seriously be considering canceling the Sturgis rally. With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming from all over the world we would be putting all of us at risk and possibly re-igniting the pandemic.

Please Mr. Mayor do the right thing and order a shelter-in-place in our beautiful city. So what if you get challenged, that’s what we have good city attorneys for.

For the critics of Mayor Allender and Gov Noem. By now, most of us know what actions are required to eradicate the coronavirus, so why do you insist on them issuing directives to do these voluntary actions?

