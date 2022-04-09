 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for April 9

  • 0
Two Cents

I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodness I am retired.

Since when does the governor of South Dakota have the authority, much less the educational background, to decide what shall or shall not be taught in our schools? Is there anybody else out there that sees this as a problem?

Governor Noem does not like mandates but, she loves to dish out executive orders. How are they different? Is one her idea and the other one isn’t?

From what I read and hear, the majority of South Dakota voters want our Attorney General impeached. Jason thinks he’s above the law, flashing his badge. Plus he lies about given facts. Please impeach next week.

Remember a few years ago when our governor had a heavy foot? He managed to hit and kill a motorcyclist and got a jail sentence.

It was suggested that Mike Rounds' education was inadequate since he possessed “only an in-state bachelor’s degree.” Most folks making their living and living their lives in our state proudly have the same.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 7

Your Two Cents for April 7

As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…

Your Two Cents for April 5

Your Two Cents for April 5

For Dusty Johnson to continuously spiel he works for South Dakotans then to vote down the “no-brainer bill” to cap the insulin price was a sla…

Your Two Cents for April 6

Your Two Cents for April 6

Last year, on April 5, 2021, the City’s Remote Yard Waste sites collected "Tons of material on opening day”, 46.98 tons to be exact. This year…

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News