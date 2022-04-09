Your Two Cents for April 9

I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodness I am retired.

Since when does the governor of South Dakota have the authority, much less the educational background, to decide what shall or shall not be taught in our schools? Is there anybody else out there that sees this as a problem?

Governor Noem does not like mandates but, she loves to dish out executive orders. How are they different? Is one her idea and the other one isn’t?

From what I read and hear, the majority of South Dakota voters want our Attorney General impeached. Jason thinks he’s above the law, flashing his badge. Plus he lies about given facts. Please impeach next week.

Remember a few years ago when our governor had a heavy foot? He managed to hit and kill a motorcyclist and got a jail sentence.

It was suggested that Mike Rounds' education was inadequate since he possessed “only an in-state bachelor’s degree.” Most folks making their living and living their lives in our state proudly have the same.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0