Your Two Cents for April 9

The Department of Agriculture and their “scientists” say timber harvests must be reduced 50% to 60% in the Black Hills so the forest can be maintained. They fail to report that it’s their habitual mismanagement of the forest — bark beetle, failed fire fuel suppression, ecological warfare with loggers — that is the causation for the current state of affairs.

According to David Ganje, teachers don’t have free speech rights. Since when does your vocation eliminate your constitutional right to free speech? No one should give up that right to the “specialists.”

Remember when the environmentalists were worried about plastic straws? Shouldn’t we now be concerned about all of these disposable masks and plastic hand sanitizer bottles making their way into our sanitary landfills?

Big government Republicans in SD are becoming quite oppressive again with their middle-name law for women.

I have seen and heard a lot about white privilege but when I see the commercials on TV or watch college or professional sports I see a lot of black privilege.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0