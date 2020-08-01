Your Two Cents for Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sens. Thune and Rounds and Rep. Johnson, please tell us how you and your fellow lawmakers can even think about taking time off when millions of Americans are suffering economically? Oh, that's right, you get paid regardless don't you.

I wish people would stop threatening to sue their employers or schools if they or their kids contract COVID. Good grief folks, grow up. How in the world are you going to prove where your or your kids’ COVID was contracted?

Look what happened at Camp Judson. If the kids don’t learn to wear masks, there will be huge outbreaks at the schools. I just hope no one dies from the consequences.

I can’t wait until November when we can put our face masks away and let things to get back to normal. But I also won’t forget how we got here in the first place.

I have lived downwind of cattle, hogs, and chickens — chickens are by far the worst.

Does Sen. Rounds support the use of unidentifiable federal agents? Shouldn’t the creation of a federal secret police force be of concern to our elected officials? It appears the answer to both questions is yes.

