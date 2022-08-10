Your Two Cents for Aug. 10

If you don't look at voting records as criteria to decide who to vote for, what do you look at, how cute someone is in a cowgirl hat? Actions and character are all that matter, not the 'D' or 'R'.

Democrats had to give huge rebates for the purchase of an EV (electric vehicle) because EVs can’t make it in a free market. More of (the) left wing liberal agenda.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose is attempting to cancel the term "Mount Rushmore" because he believes it is "offensive." Will you Noem haters stand with him, or support Governor Noem?

Instead of capping insulin prices for all, Sen. Thune has voted to protect tax cuts for the wealthy. I have no doubt more South Dakotans would be benefited by the insulin cap than by the tax cut for the wealthy.

If Noem is innocent of the unethical and perhaps illegal behavior being investigated by the Government Accountability Board, why did she try to have her lawyer get the charges dismissed? If she's not guilty, let the process proceed to completion.

Elections are just a few months away. Let the lies begin.