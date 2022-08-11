Your Two Cents for Aug. 11

We are witnessing the most corrupt administration in history; using Banana Republic tactics, as they go after their political opponents. Prepare for your IRS audit if you are a Republican donor.

Contrary to previous opinion, I think the landfill has done a great job of directing traffic and keeping lanes open. I’ve never had to wait in line to drop off recyclables.

On Monday the FBI raided Trump's Florida home looking for classified documents that he may have illegally taken. Noem weighed in on the matter demonstrating her complete ignorance of the matter and embarrassing us South Dakotans once again.

Governor Kristi Noem, being a former president does not protect Trump from prosecution for illegal behavior, and neither does being governor.

Thanks, Biden, for inflation. But that isn't enough so now you want to come after my retirement savings so you can make us all dependent on the government like in China, Russia and other socialist countries.