Your Two Cents for Aug. 11

I will not vote for any politician who acts to undermine the post office or fails to take meaningful action against those who are working to undermine the post office. My health insurance requires that I use a mail-order pharmacy.

When did it become a complete failure of government when someone got COVID? Four months ago we assumed people would get sick, but we needed to "flatten the curve" so we weren't all sick at the same time.

Too bad that everyone seems to think the rally only involves Sturgis. There are unmasked bikers everywhere. Where do I get my COVID test in Custer?

Never mind the police, let’s defund the White House.

What was the cost and who paid for the four-foot statue of Mount Rushmore with Trump added that Gov. Noem gave to him on July 3?

How embarrassing for Rapid City to let Laura Armstrong on national TV. She should get the official “Wet Blanket Award.”

So here we are once again with hell week. In addition, the whole nation is looking at us to see how careless we are about COVID-19.

