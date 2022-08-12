Your Two Cents for Aug. 12

Storming President Trump's residence and passing a $700 billion spending bill during a recession show me the Democrats are not at all concerned about the 2022 elections. Previous success has shown them an alternate pathway to victory.

FYI Governor Noem, we are a “nation of laws, not of men” (John Adams) and the FBI conducting a search of Mar-a-Largo is an example of the DOJ following the law.

It is important to remember that the FBI raid on Trump's property was conducted by an agency headed by a Trump appointee on a warrant signed by a Trump-appointed judge.

Secretly, there's probably as many Republicans who don't want Trump to run in 2024 as there are Democrats.

Kudos to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. With above average temperatures and below average rainfall their management of Pactola Lake has kept the reservoir storage above 95% full! Thank you U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The news said gas is now below $4 a gallon. Well, in Rapid City it is still above $4. I wonder if it will go down after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and of course we have next the Central States Fair.