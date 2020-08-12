Your Two Cents for Aug. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Has Senator Rounds done anything to secure the postal services? In a pandemic, the postal service is even more important than usual.

Masks are not going to help prevent anything 100% when you have people constantly touching everything with their hands and then touching your stuff or you touching what they just did, you’re more likely to get something that way.

According to the mask proponents, all we have to do is wear a mask and everyone will be reasonably safe from the virus. Perhaps you should stop whining about the Rally spreading the virus and just put on your mask.

So even though the RCAS requires masks in its buildings, nearly half the school board refuses to wear them? Doesn't bode well for enforcement in schools does it? Shameful.

The people that don’t wear a mask should thank the ones that do for slowing the spread of the virus. The people that don’t wear them are too busy looking in a mirror at themselves because it’s obvious they’re the only one they care about.

Adding Trump to Mount Rushmore is the most asinine thing I have ever heard.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0