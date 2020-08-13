Your Two Cents for Aug. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why does Kate Thomas always abstain from voting? I hope I'm missing something because I don't understand why you would have an elected official who never votes.

The gall of it all. A current or retired police officer and a representative of mine decide contrary to the posted rule to not wear masks. Huh, what rule do I arbitrarily get to disregard?

Rapid City school board shame on you for making a decision during your live virtual meeting and not taking in parent responses. Sure would have been nice of you to have gotten that.

It’s amazing how people are so gullible. Example: believing that President Trump wants to be on Mount Rushmore, it was said as a joke people. And no different than any other president has said, again as a joke.

Hats off to the Rapid City airport for encouraging travelers to wear face masks.

It would be a great day if/when law enforcement actually did some law enforcement on S. Canyon & Nemo Roads. Many folks think it is a highway exceeding the 35 mph limit by traveling at speeds twice its limit.

