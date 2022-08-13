Your Two Cents for Aug. 13

I’m not exactly sure why anyone would think that gas dropping below $4 a gallon is something to celebrate. Does that suggest that the days of $2.25 a gallon are a thing of the past (at least under the current administration)?

So if Joe Biden was responsible for the high gas prices, I guess he deserves the credit for their 20% decline.

Donald Trump was right. Innocent people don't plead the Fifth.

If you believe Joe Biden's claim that there was "zero inflation" for July 2022, I'd like to sell you some "beachfront" property in the Badlands of South Dakota.

Actually, we are witnessing the investigation of and hopefully the prosecution and conviction of the most corrupt administration in history. And if you are having to prepare for an IRS audit, most likely there is a reason for it.

Donald Trump did not have my vote before last Monday. He sure does now.

Over the past couple of weeks Biden has had a superb winning streak from which we Americans will greatly benefit. It's refreshing to have a professional adult back in the White House.