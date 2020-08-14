Your Two Cents for Aug. 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will Congress act to save the postal service from the president?

The state of South Dakota apparently has money it doesn’t know what to do with — hence a fence around the Governor’s Mansion.

Kristi can have an expensive fence built around the Governor's Mansion to protect her, but for our citizens she requires no protection from the threat of the virus. Irresponsible.

Our Governor's Mansion has never been fenced. Why now? Doesn't it belong to the people of South Dakota?

The virtue signaling mask zealots need to back off and learn the difference between science and politics. Nobody will be wearing masks after November third.

So, Trump was joking about having his likeness on Mount Rushmore. Was he also joking when he said the coronavirus was contained in March? Or when he suggested drinking bleach to get rid of it?

Is there a tax that we can pay to stop COVID-19? Or does that just work for global warming?

When the U.S. comes back to the goodness and strength of the Bible's information we will become a good and strong nation.

