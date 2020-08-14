You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Aug. 14

Your Two Cents for Aug. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Will Congress act to save the postal service from the president?

The state of South Dakota apparently has money it doesn’t know what to do with — hence a fence around the Governor’s Mansion.

Kristi can have an expensive fence built around the Governor's Mansion to protect her, but for our citizens she requires no protection from the threat of the virus. Irresponsible.

Our Governor's Mansion has never been fenced. Why now?  Doesn't it belong to the people of South Dakota? 

The virtue signaling mask zealots need to back off and learn the difference between science and politics. Nobody will be wearing masks after November third.

So, Trump was joking about having his likeness on Mount Rushmore. Was he also joking when he said the coronavirus was contained in March? Or when he suggested drinking bleach to get rid of it?

Is there a tax that we can pay to stop COVID-19? Or does that just work for global warming?

When the U.S. comes back to the goodness and strength of the Bible's information we will become a good and strong nation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis
Local

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis

  • Updated

Can't make this year's rally? Feel like you're there with these live webcams, shared with us courtesy of the City Of Sturgis Rally and Events Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News