Your Two Cents for Aug. 15

Yes, Gov. Noem, a lot of us have put our “positive pants on" — more than 10,000 positive COVID cases. What exactly are you doing to mitigate this virus to protect South Dakotans?

If Gov. Noem trusts South Dakotans to “make the right choices," why does she need a fence?

It's not just Noem's "home," it's the residence for all governors, both past and present. Safety and security for the state's chief executive is necessary now and in the future so why not take the long-term and unbiased view?

When I look at Oregon, Washington and Illinois, I am thankful that Kristi Noem is our governor.

Maybe Governor Kristi should put on her "positive pants" and deal with whatever the threats are to her and save the state $400,000 for her wall.

I would like to thank all the Corona virus addicts for staying under your rocks. Sure makes it less congestive and more enjoyable for the rest of us.

Governor and congressional delegation silent as Trump destroys Postal Service to benefit his re-election.

