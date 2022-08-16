Your Two Cents for Aug. 16

Those who wish for $2.25 a gallon gas again seem to forget that the country was shut down at the time with no one going anywhere but, hey, that sure is something to wish for.

Question for Saturday’s Two Cents. Where have gas prices declined by 20% that Mr. Biden should have the credit for? And who is the adult in the White House?

Joe Biden a superb winning streak, really, on what planet? It would be pretty poor bragging rights if there ever was a two-week streak. Unless maybe you think socialism is a great thing?

You can bet that if Joe Biden had carted off 15 boxes of documents from the White House as vice president, the Republicans would be screaming for his scalp, but they continue to defend Donald Trump for doing the same thing.

I think it’s quite telling how Republicans have now “gone quiet” and are distancing themselves, since learning what the former president had in his possession. I’m with Liz Cheney — Trump can never be close to that Oval Office again.

Now that the rally is over, maybe we'll see gas prices decrease more. Supply and demand at work.