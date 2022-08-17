 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 17

Is there a reason they can’t get the interstate right between Sturgis and Tilford? They redo it every three years or so. The new interchanges are usually worse than the old ones. They already have a truck screening system or is that overhead unit north of the port of entry just for looks?

Why are Republicans complaining that some IRS agents may be armed? The same politicians are always telling us that carrying guns is a 2nd Amendment right that should not be limited. 

Thank you to the Black Hills Playhouse for a great season of performances. The ensemble of actors/musicians was truly outstanding.

The USA is, just barely, still a nation of laws. When a US federal judge signs a legal search warrant which is then legally served and incriminating evidence is found, that is the legal system working properly, as it has for more than two centuries. Politicians and citizens who say otherwise are traitors.

The greatest threat to America today is Americans. Too many Americans now fear our government and in turn the government fears too many Americans. We are in serious trouble.

