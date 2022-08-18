 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 18

Two Cents

The last production of the summer at Black Hills Playhouse is fabulous! We are so blessed to have this theater in the Black Hills!!

It is interesting that the party that was waving the support the blue flag in 2020 now has its members attacking the FBI. I guess supporting law and order was not a real principle to begin with. 

Why should we assume that the primary election Tuesday was fair if the Trump conspiracy theory says elections are not fair. Cheney voted 93% of the time with Trump, the only issue is Jan 6 committee regarding the election.  The only issue is on an assumption.

Hopefully Liz Cheney comes out soon and will announce her candidacy for president. Do you honestly think Trump can stand on the same stage and debate her about about democracy and the constitution? Her losing is the best thing that will keep him from ever getting close to the White House again.

People are also reading…

Taffy Howard has obviously never been poor, hungry and without. Her ignorance is epic and without a basis. I am very glad she will no longer represent anyone in this state but her own unmerited viewpoints.  

