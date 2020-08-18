Your Two Cents for Aug. 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sturgis Police Patrol deserve a commendation for stepping in so quickly to prevent a major riot! Good Job Guys!

Have we ever considered having a police officer on duty during the summer months on a bicycle? Just yesterday, a staggering man blocked the bicycling path not allowing me to pass to beg for money; this has been a common and alarming occurrence.

So, the Republicans keep claiming the Post Office is "LOSING MONEY" — well, it is a service, right! Doesn't the Air Force, Army, Navy, CIA and FBI all 'lose' money also?

So Gov. Noem wants us to “put our positive pants on”, well, I will be happy to If she takes her dunce cap off!

As a high-risk elderly voter with cancer, I hope South Dakota will grant universal mail voting to all our citizens.

One mailed ballot from every American should not overwhelm the postal service any more than all the Christmas season cards, packages and advertising it's been able to promptly deliver in past years. If there is a problem this year it's because someone in charge wants there to be a problem.

For all the peaceful protesters being lumped in with the rioters, thugs and criminals, well it is kind of like all the great police officers being lumped in with a few bad ones.

