Your Two Cents for Aug. 19

We can have baseball all summer, the rodeo, the rally, and the President of the United States and have no COVID outbreak but we are limiting high school football fans to 2 per rostered participant and no student section?!

Aside from the absurd practice of asking obvious senior citizens to show an ID when purchasing a bottle of wine, why do the cashiers at national food and retail stores in Rapid City insist on scanning my drivers license instead of simply verifying the birthdate? Do they really need my address and to track my liquor purchases for their marketing programs? The small local stores don't invade my privacy that way.

When I vote in person, my vote goes into a guarded box. When you drop it into a mailbox, you have no idea what happens to it.

Thanks so much to the person who found my wallet in the Walgreen's parking lot and took the time to thrash through all the old receipts to find something with my address on it and return it. Wish I had been home when you returned it to personally thank you for your refreshing selflessness and honesty.

