Your Two Cents for Aug. 19

Great job to the people keeping Robbinsdale park green and mowed! It really looks very nice!

The greatest threat to America today is Americans. Too many Americans now fear our government and in turn the government fears too many Americans

Now Republican politicians are lying to their supporters about the soon to be hired IRS agents being armed and coming to get them. How often do GOP supporters have to be lied to before they realize they are being hoodwinked by their leaders?

It's time for South Dakota to scratch out stimulus checks from the state's surplus tax dollars! I personally need about $1,800 to make up for Biden's approximately nine percent inflation rate for the past 12 months!

Kristi Noem needs to put away her horse, hang up her hat and come back to South Dakota to do the work she was elected to do and is being paid for or hang up her hat for good and ride on out.

Critical race theory is a joke and only made political by people ignorant of facts. You can’t change history or hide it, nor should you. Instead, learn from it.