Your Two Cents for Aug. 2

Two Cents

I, for one, am tired of reading the continuous daily 'penny's worth' by the Noem bashers in Two Cents. Our Governor is doing an exemplary job and has put South Dakota back on the map in more ways than one. And who, exactly, do you think can do better than that?

Kristi Noem as a presidential contender? She's in over her head as governor, how would she fare as president?

Isn't it interesting that bills in Congress that benefit the working class are now passing with large margins. Could it be that Republicans running for re-election finally realize that voting no on everything doesn't get them many votes?

Well, I thought for certain that road construction work on Omaha and W. Chicago Streets would be finished by the Rally, but now guess a more reasonable estimate is Labor Day. Or Thanksgiving.

Mr. Goodwin’s comments on Medicaid expansion are disingenuous. As a career service member he received free healthcare and isn't that government healthcare?

People are also reading…

In three weeks we’ll find out what Wyoming thinks of your ‘conservative’ Liz Cheney… the RINO has only dreams of the White House on her mind.

