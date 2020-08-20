Your Two Cents for Aug. 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The President offers an executive order to supplement unemployment with $300 and the state of South Dakota can use the CARES act funding to provide the $100 match. Yet, we decided to reject this zero cost to the state offer to help our citizens in need?

As a retired postal employee, I can assure the writer that the security of a ballot dropped in a mail box is just as secure as one placed in a voting ballot box.

Odd that Gov. Noem doesn't have time to respond nor attend a meeting with SD Reservations, but can schedule a trip to the National Convention. Can't see any benefit to SD.

Isn’t it sad that because of several disrespectful college party-goers, the innocent ones cannot attend their colleges in person?!

OMGoodness, the Swim Center will now require its members to wear their swimsuits in and OUT to your car after your aquatic workout? Let’s see, driving wind, below freezing temperatures and you’re required to return home in dripping wet suits? Pneumonia Center will be the new moniker!

