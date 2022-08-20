 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 20

Two Cents

I am getting tired of Goodwin and Howard’s complaining about the federal government. Both individuals are retired military and receive excellent health care benefits and retirement pensions. Sometimes the ‘able bodied’ welfare recipient is in the mirror.

They claim that the Biden Administration is the most transparent ever. But how do they explain they no longer hold Presidential Press Conferences. And now they no longer hold Daily Press Briefings.  

The extent of the lies and disinformation by former Reps. Howard and Goodwin lately is disgusting. I used to be a Republican, until I realized how much I was being lied to. How insulting. Haven't folks had enough of this?

It's so easy to just bury your head in the sand and parrot what you choose to believe without proof. If you still believe that Biden is responsible for our high inflation rate and gas prices with the facts proving otherwise, don't travel too far or you'll fall off the edge of the earth.

