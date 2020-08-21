 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Aug. 21

Your Two Cents for Aug. 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Congratulations to the RC School Board on FINALLY making some sound decisions for student and teacher safety for the ensuing school year. But don’t you fear the wrath of the governor by going against her doubts on distancing and face masks?

Political parties are so disappointing with one party that is elitist and condescending while the other party has a narcissistic bully as their leader. Wish we could dismantle both parties and have a system that focused on listening to the people.

Thank you to our Governor for believing that we have a brain, can and should think for ourselves, and do not need one size fits all restrictions. Without her leadership we would have all been restricted to home, wearing masks anywhere outdoors, etc., all this time.

In World War II the U.S. endured four years of sacrifice and tragedy to beat its deadly enemies. History will record that 75 years later the U.S. would not accept even four weeks of inconvenience to defeat an enemy that may eventually kill as many or even more Americans.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News