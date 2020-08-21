Your Two Cents for Aug. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to the RC School Board on FINALLY making some sound decisions for student and teacher safety for the ensuing school year. But don’t you fear the wrath of the governor by going against her doubts on distancing and face masks?

Political parties are so disappointing with one party that is elitist and condescending while the other party has a narcissistic bully as their leader. Wish we could dismantle both parties and have a system that focused on listening to the people.

Thank you to our Governor for believing that we have a brain, can and should think for ourselves, and do not need one size fits all restrictions. Without her leadership we would have all been restricted to home, wearing masks anywhere outdoors, etc., all this time.

In World War II the U.S. endured four years of sacrifice and tragedy to beat its deadly enemies. History will record that 75 years later the U.S. would not accept even four weeks of inconvenience to defeat an enemy that may eventually kill as many or even more Americans.

