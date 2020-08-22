Your Two Cents for Aug. 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whoever approved renting BHSU dorm rooms to Sturgis bikers this year showed poor judgment. BHSU should apologize to its students and staff for risking their health to make $20,000.

Good luck Joe Biden in uniting the country when it's your counterparts who have been the ones that cause all the division.

I think I have finally figured out what the appeal is that the current president has to his tens of millions of followers. It's not a platform of visionary policies that appeals to his supporters, but a platform of "stick it to the other guy."

I don't want to defund the police and our legal system seems to usually work well, but the charges against Nick Tilsen stink of racism and outside influence. I don't join protest rallies, but if this case causes one I am willing to grab my cane and totter along.

I was told by a man attending the Rally from MN that all they heard was that people in Rapid City didn’t want the bikers to come this year. With such good press, we’d better start looking for a different industry to sustain our local economy… how about mining?

