Your Two Cents for Aug. 23

Our mayor calls for a budget increasing “growing pains” plus “experienced the effects of inflation just like the private sector." The difference is if the private sector gave a 8% inflation raise they would be broke and out of business. We need to stop this madness – if you do not like the job and the pay go find a job somewhere else.

Many right-leaning contributors to Two Cents' throw around the term socialism to describe legislative advances made by Democrats. It seems that these conservatives don't know exactly what the definition of socialism is.

To the person who thinks our governor should hang up her spurs and do S. Dakota's work, what part of the S. Dakota government is not working? Looks very good and operational to me.

No one should be exempt or above the law, no matter what job they have. If you did the crime, then you need to do the time.

Great work by Ron Jeffries, his staff and all volunteers making the Central States Fair happen. Also, it is the cleanest and kept up Fairgrounds I've ever seen.