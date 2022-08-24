 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 24

Sioux Falls just had their second murder of the year. Over the weekend, Rapid City had three. What is going on?

Like Trump, there is nothing Noem could do that would diminish the support she has in this state. Ethics and character have fled the building.

Well Rapid City will soon be called the murder capital of the Midwest.

An ethics board determined that Gov. Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" regarding her daughter's appraiser's license. Unfortunately, the majority of South Dakotans will rationalize that as "business as usual" and re-elect her with a large majority. How sad!

Some of the folks at the meeting in [New Underwood] with Senator Thune expressed concern that the senator did not show enough outrage at the legal search of former President Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. Those are the folks we need to be afraid of, not the FBI.

Growing up in the '60s, every time my Air Force dad got transferred we were provided with an expando trailer house which means the trailer had a slide-out. One bathroom, four boys, mom and dad and we did just fine.

