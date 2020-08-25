Your Two Cents for Aug. 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People forget that the lockdown was to flatten the curve and prevent the sudden rise of COVID, to spread it over time. They now say it was put in place to stop the virus; it doesn't work that way.

Thanks to Noem, South Dakota is now on track with the big cities for COVID cases. We’re on it, thanks Kristi for protecting South Dakota citizens.

Nice to see that Sturgis is providing tests for the locals. Sure glad none of those bikers stopped in Rapid City.

Now that the number of positive COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing, we can proudly say that we heeded the governor's advice to put our positive pants on.

Once again, contrary to the hopes of the naysayers, the sky didn’t fall in South Dakota because of the Rally.

If congressional Republicans want the stimulus bill to give immunity to businesses they must make it conditioned on the business following safety standards such as masks, distancing, etc.

I wish the car makers would put ashtrays back in cars so smokers could use them instead of flicking ashes out the window and throwing out the butts.

