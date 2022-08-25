Your Two Cents for Aug. 25

AG Vargo has a huge conflict of interest problem that can only be resolved by appointment of independent counsel (not appointed by the Governor).

How sad that these liberals have nothing more to attack our incredible governor on than this beleaguered little episode of being a good parent. Come on man!

Governor Noem’s past campaign promise of being transparent is a complete joke and something I will not fall for again. It’s important for acting Attorney General Vargo to recuse himself of the investigation into Kristi’s underhandedness.

Trumpism has overtaken true conservatism. Sad.

If there had been any doubt about the left-leaning bent of this newspaper, the content of this column leaves no doubt. Come on, RCJ, I dare you to publish this opinion. You won’t, because you only publish liberal views.

With all the violence in Rapid City, I don’t think I’ll put the kids in the car and take a trip in there.

Now that the president is forgiving $10,000 and up to $20,000 of student loans, can those of us who paid back our loan get a rebate?