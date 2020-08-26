Your Two Cents for Aug. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Could RC School Board members Thomas, Hansen and Johnson flaunt their ignorance any better than voting against partial school opening in the wake of the Rally and Fair while not wearing masks at their meeting?

If you went to Sturgis and got COVID it is on you, don’t blame Governor Noem. She doesn’t have to hold your hand. I wish everyone would just quit whining.

Tier 2 of the school district's plan will possibly slow the spread of COVID but only delays the inevitable. Some students and staff will get sick. The number of days in the classroom will not prevent that but could spread the virus out over a longer period of time.

RCAS is the worst run school district in the state. Part-time academics with full-time athletics? If kids aren't safe enough to be in school full time, they aren't safe enough for athletics full time.

Wow, Rapid City leaders will soon be able to brag about being ahead of Sioux Falls — in the crime category that is.

