Your Two Cents for Aug. 26

If AG Vargo doesn’t recuse himself from the governor's case, then he too falls into the political “Conflict of Interest” issues that plague politics continually. Get an independent counsel and let’s go fry some bigger fish facing our state.

The US government needs to get out of the loan business and go back to the time when financial institutions determined creditworthy borrowers. It was a mistake for the Obama administration to make it so (much) easier to get a student loan than a car loan, where you can just sign on the line, get the cash, and worry later about how you will (or will not) repay it.

I am retired military who had top secret clearance while on active duty. Do you really think I wouldn’t be in jail if I had taken classified, secret and top secret documents home with me? Wake up people!

Well, it looks like a lot of people in Rapid City are getting their big city like they want and along with it all the crime and shooting that goes with the big city life.

This student loan "forgiveness" comes off the back of people who were responsible in the first place.