Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now some commentators on CNN want the riots to stop. The reason, they are not polling well for the Democrats.

Republicans do not have a new platform for the next four years. No plans, no new ideas. They are looking to the past instead of the future.

On Monday night Trump Jr. stated that Trump will eliminate the payroll tax. Tuesday night Larry Kudlow stated Trump will eliminate the payroll tax. This tax funds Social Security and Trump does not care.

Protesters who destroy private property when the government fails to respond to grievances has been part of American life ever since the Boston Tea Party.

If you ride from Wisconsin to the rally and you get COVID-19 when you arrive back home how would you possibly know where you became infected? It's a 1,400-mile round trip and requires multiple stops.

Why is nothing done about the trash around Rushmore Crossing? The bushes are filled with plastic bags and wind-blown items and haven’t been cleaned for years.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1