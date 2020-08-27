Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

Now some commentators on CNN want the riots to stop. The reason, they are not polling well for the Democrats.
Republicans do not have a new platform for the next four years. No plans, no new ideas. They are looking to the past instead of the future.
On Monday night Trump Jr. stated that Trump will eliminate the payroll tax. Tuesday night Larry Kudlow stated Trump will eliminate the payroll tax. This tax funds Social Security and Trump does not care.
Protesters who destroy private property when the government fails to respond to grievances has been part of American life ever since the Boston Tea Party.
If you ride from Wisconsin to the rally and you get COVID-19 when you arrive back home how would you possibly know where you became infected? It's a 1,400-mile round trip and requires multiple stops.
Why is nothing done about the trash around Rushmore Crossing? The bushes are filled with plastic bags and wind-blown items and haven’t been cleaned for years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.