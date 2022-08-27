 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

The colleges should have to pay for the student loans for their services. Government should have no business in financing colleges.

Last weekend, Rapid City had more murders than Sioux Falls has had all year. We have some friends who moved here from Chicago to escape the violence there. They are reconsidering their decision and may move back.

The recent student loan forgiveness action goes much deeper than the dollar amount (which is huge). A mindset is being magnified in our country of relying on social programs for the daily routine of more and more citizens. A mindset of not having personal responsibility and accountability.

Now that we have our multi-million dollar arena built that will accommodate the world’s best artists and large crowd sizes, where are they?

One of the suspects in last week’s murder has six other open charges in Pennington County over the past 18 months and yet was out on the street. Unbelievable.

Let's see, the Journal prints opinion pieces from Thune, Rounds, Johnson, Goodwin and Ladner. Perhaps the Journal is not "publishing liberal views."

