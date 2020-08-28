Your Two Cents for Aug. 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 66 new virus cases on Wednesday, but colleges reported 93 cases. Who is in charge of official COVID reporting and why is the data so under-reported and confusing?

How certain are the health officials that the people who attended the Rally that now have COVID-19 actually caught it here? It’s quite possible that some of them were exposed to it after they left the Hills, so let’s quit trying to “keep this anti-rally balloon up in the air.”

What does Kristi Noem mean by “so-called experts?” People with “medical knowledge?"

The Governor’s Office says “we can’t stop this virus from spreading.” Really, masks stop the spread, avoiding mass gatherings stops the spread, contact tracing and testing stop the spread.

Whining about what others do or what they say because they don’t do, think or say things that you think they should is what is ignorant. Your point of view is just as important but it does not make theirs ignorant. Thank you First Amendment.

