Your Two Cents for Aug. 29

I wonder if the under-reporting of COVID cases on Tuesday and Wednesday had anything to do with Kristi’s speech at the RNC? Inquiring minds want to know.

Comparing the Boston Tea Party to the destruction of businesses owned by hard-working Americans shows the true desire of the destruction of America, the ignorance and the anarchist mindset of the left.

Socialists are not destroying our country. But, ignorance is. We’ve had elements of socialism with us for a long time. It is nothing new.

150 Sturgis city employees were mandated to be tested for COVID but only 83 were? I thought mandated means you have to.

Gov. Noem criticizes cities in other states for violence, but what is she doing about increased violence in Rapid City and Sioux Falls? Let's get on this here in our own back yard and set the example.

Whoever broke into my granddaughter's house in south Rapid in the middle of the day and stole her jar of change she has been saving from her server job all summer to pay off her credit cards, I hope you know karma will get you if the police don't first.

