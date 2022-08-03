 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 3

Two Cents

Hopefully each and every veteran will vote accordingly after seeing Republican senators laughing and celebrating with fist bumps after voting down the benefits bill because of burn pits. This is the thanks you get for serving your country with politics involved.

Sorry that you have grown weary of the 'bashing' of Ms. Noem. Most of us are growing weary of our part-time governor who misuses taxpayer dollars repeatedly, is corrupt, and overturns the will of South Dakotans. Sorry you can't accept that we are pointing out issues.

The true RINOs are the conspiracy theorists and QAnon junkies that worship Trump. There's nothing "Republican" about supporting an insurrection where law enforcement officers were murdered or continuing to perpetuate the absolute total and utter lie that there was fraud in the 2020 election.  

Really?! Liz Cheney a RINO? Please look at her voting record. Her only diversion is attempting to wake MAGA Republicans from their Trump-induced hallucinogenic fever dream, in a desperate effort to save democracy. 

