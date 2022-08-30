Your Two Cents for Aug. 30

As a substitute teacher that works mostly in the high schools the number one problem I face on a daily basis is cell phone use. These students are totally addicted. Our district must come up with a consistent and comprehensive policy for this out of control behavior.

A lot of people use this forum to complain about various things. I would be interested in hearing about how people are working to make things better in their little part of this world.

Does anyone else remember when it was the parent's responsibility to get their kids to school. When did that all change?

Forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt is for Democrats, it's all about buying votes. And of course, when conservatives talk in opposition they're just being mean and only think about the money. Double win for Democrats.

So Uncle Joe decides to buy votes by declaring an "emergency" and cancels a half a trillion dollars of student loans by executive privilege, while we get more inflation, more taxes and fewer motivated workers. Where does it end — the ballot box.