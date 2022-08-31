 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 31

Two Cents

I bet money on it for each and everyone moaning and groaning over the student loan forgiveness, not a single one turned down the COVID relief money that went into your bank accounts several times or returned it back to the government either.

Trish Ladner's statement "My soon to be district mate..." in Wednesday (Aug. 24th's) edition is very presumptuous as three candidates are on the ballot for District 30 representative, so no one is guaranteed a seat.

“Medical marijuana” is a marketing term not substantiated by medical research. Only 1 CBD oral solution has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of 2 rare forms of epilepsy. Even a cannabinoid found to be helpful for cancer patients has been synthetically produced. Recreational marijuana is cloaked as “Medical” to the unsuspecting and vulnerable.

People applying for student loans will usually be paying more in income taxes after they graduate, also they are generally less likely to cause social costs, making more money for society. Student loans should always be very small or no interest, not the burden they are now.

